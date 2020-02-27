Posted: Feb 27, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County is selling at sealed bid an enclosed 16-foot by 6.5-foot Wells Cargo trailer that has been used to store and transport equipment for emergency response in the past.

In a Facebook post, Washington County Emergency Management said it is no longer needed. Bid opening will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9th.

The trailer has a 2 and 5/16th-inch hitch, good tires, LED taillights, 20 amp shore power, interior lighting, rear floodlights, electric brakes, and an electric jack (all pictured below). The bid process is said to be very specific and the instructions are in the bid packet. You are asked to follow the instructions carefully if you want to bid on the trailer.

Bid packets can be picked up at the EOC located at 3931 SE Adams Road in Bartlesville. Packets can also be picked up at the Washington County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

The trailer can be viewed during the regular business weekday prior to bid. Call 918.331.2710 to make an appointment.