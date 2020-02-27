Posted: Feb 27, 2020 11:12 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 11:12 AM

Matt Jordan

It's National FFA Week and one tradition that the Adair High School FFA Chapter in Adair, Oklahoma has is their annual Labor Auction. Adair FFA Adviser Devin DeLozier says they've been putting on labor auctions at Adair since 1971.

DeLozier says as the labor auction has evolved they've included other things in their auction like equipment built in their shop and other items in a silent auction. He says this year they broke a record as they raised $102,812 and all that money will go back into the program. DeLozier says he wants to thank the community for their support and the auctioneer from Coffeyville Livestock Brian Little, who has been the events auctioneer since 2014.

Adair FFA President Lilee Brinlee says she didn't realize until the next day the impact the auction had, but Vice President Mackenzie Reynolds says she was in charge of the silent auction and could tell they were in store for a special night.