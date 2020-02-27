Posted: Feb 27, 2020 1:32 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Flashing lights and hit cover music from the Tulsa-area band Zodiac filled Father Lynch Hall last Saturday night as a Mardi Gras celebration took place to benefit a local non-profit.

Martha's Task was holding its 42nd Annual Mardi Gras celebration in Bartlesville to help raise funds for its general operations. Laura Walton, the Executive Director for Martha's Task, said she does not know the exact number yet, but she believes they raised up to $15,000 on Saturday. She said the money is important because they rely on donations and grants to survive.

The money raised will go towards their programs which help low-income women in the area. Walton said the women are trained to sew and they are paid for their training. The same women get to sell items they create in the store at Martha's Task. All proceeds from their sale go to the women.

Another programs they have is their emergency assistance program. Walton said this helps low-income women pay for a prescription, a bill, or whatever else they might need. The women earn money for those things by making crafts which are sold in the store at Martha's Task, which is located at 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

On top of the wonderful music Zodiac played, Smoke'n'Gumbo provided an excellent meal last Saturday night. Walton said the community just seemed to have a great time this year. She said everyone was dancing, having a good time, and buying tickets for their raffle and auction items. It was an overall good night in her opinion, and they raised money for a good cause.

Walton said Martha's Task appreciates their sponsors, their volunteers, and everyone that makes Mardi Gras possible for the Bartlesville community. Looking to the future, Walton said she hopes the event is bigger and better. She said there were plenty of new faces and she said they would like to see you out on the dance floor enjoying Mardi Gras in 2021.