Posted: Feb 27, 2020 2:53 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Scott Hilton, a former District Two Commissioner for Osage County, is seeking a protective order violation against current District Two Commissioner Kevin Paslay.

The petition, which was filed in Osage County District Court, alleges that Paslay harassed and stalked him. A statement included in the petition for a protective order alleges that the harassment first started in November 2019 when Hilton asked Paslay about the purchase of a truck during a county commissioners meeting.

Paslay defeated Hilton in 2016 and Tom Teel, who was Hilton’s first deputy as county commissioner, is running against Paslay in 2020. This is why Paslay says this is all politically driven.

A temporary protective order is in place until Monday morning’s hearing.