Posted: Feb 27, 2020 7:41 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 7:46 PM

Tom Davis

A candidate for U.S. Senate was the featured speker Thursday evening at the Washington County Democratic Party meeting at the Bartlesville Public Library's meeting Room A to a crowd of nearly 70 people.

Abby Broyles, who is running to be a Senator on the national stage for Oklahoma, spent much of her speech contrasting herself to Republican incumbent US Senator James Inhofe.

Broyles is running on a campaign saying "everyday Oklahomans derserve a voice in Washington" claiming longtime Senator Inhofe is "out of touch."

VIDEO: Senate Candidate Abby Broyles

Broyles is campaigning to get healthcare under control, initiate gun control measures, work on climate change and immigration issues.

Broyles is a lifelong Oklahoman, attorney, and TV news anchor.