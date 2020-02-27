Posted: Feb 27, 2020 9:09 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2020 9:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The testimony of Scouting's impact was heard and the fellowship of Scouting was seen during the Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America's Patron Dinner in Bartlesville.

Gentner Drummond, a successful attorney, businessman, rancher, philanthropist, and decorated military veteran was the keynote speaker for the event held at the Bartlesville Community Center on Thursday night. He said his Boy Scout experiences gave him an opportunity to enhance his speaking skills, his leadership skills, and his management skills on a council-wide basis.

Scouting is an organization that makes a difference in the lives of young people. Because Scouting makes such an impact on the youth of today, Gentner believes America will continue to be the greatest nation in the world. He said we should all love and support Scouting because of the fact that it raises the leaders of the future.

Additionally, Getner credits his training in Boy Scouts to helping him successfully navigate the intensive water and land survival, and Prisoner of War training he went through as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. To listen to the full speech by Gentner click here.

Cherokee Area Council of the BSA President Dale Copeland honored Gentner by naming him as a James E. West Fellow of the Council (pictured below). Copeland said this recognized Gentner for his accomplishments, what he has done for Scouting, and what the Cherokee Area Council will continue to do to grow.

Also during the dinner, President Copeland shared the successes of the Council in 2019. He said the Council ended the year with their second-consecutive year of growth in Traditional and Exploring membership. The Cherokee Area Council was in the top 20-percent nationally in terms of growth and membership, and only 86 Councils nationwide out the 261 experienced growth in the United States.

The Cherokee Area Council had 3-percent of its Scouters achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019, which was higher than the national average of 2-percent. The Council Board itself won the 2019 Southern Region Board Diversity Award, and the 2019 Endowment of Excellence Award.

The Council also received its third-consecutive Gold Journey to Excellence Ranking last year. President Copeland said only 7.7-percent of Councils in the nation have accomplished that feat. He said he believes that means 19 of 261 Scouting Council's in America share this honor, and that the Cherokee Area Council is proud to be in good company.

The Cherokee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America says the Friends of Scouting (FOS) patrons are the backbone of financial support for Scouting in NE Oklahoma. They say over 3,600 youth and leaders are counting on FOS patrons to carry on the Council’s traditional values and leadership training. To become a FOS patron, visit cherokeebsa.org.

Also during the Patron Dinner on Thursday night in Bartlesville, President Copeland addressed the Scouting BSA’s decision to file for bankruptcy on the national level. He said that the decision on the national level did not impact the Cherokee Area Council on a local level. For more on that story, click here.