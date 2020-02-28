Posted: Feb 28, 2020 5:50 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 5:52 AM

Tom Davis

Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. All to benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

The 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Misty Wishall, Executive Director of Mary Martha Outreach-Catholic Charities, told us on our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program Thursday that the charity serves hundreds of people every day.

Services at Mary Martha include a food pantry, clothing center, and crisis response. They also provide diapers and haircuts to anyone who needs them.

Most of the food in their pantry is donated by the Walmart Food Distribution Center. We try to give everyone a variety of fresh, frozen and packaged foods. The size of your order will depend on how many people are in your family.

Wishall reminds us that it can be expensive to buy clothing and shoes—especially for children who outgrow their old clothes so quickly. Their clothing center can be a valuable resource to help you stretch your dollars. The Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach (CC-MMO) clothing center is available to residents of Washington, Osage and Nowata counties in Oklahoma and Montgomery and Chautauqua counties in Kansas.

The outreach center distribute sundries during the first week of each month. These include shampoo, deodorant, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste.