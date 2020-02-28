Posted: Feb 28, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 10:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The Jane Phillips Society – Bartlesville Chapter – gave over $44,000 in donations to 43 charitable organizations locally on Thursday night at the Frank Phillips Home on Cherokee Avenue.

Society President Pattie Shipp said they give out donations like this on a yearly basis. She said they just want to give back to our community.

The Bartlesville Chapter holds different fundraisers like the 6-Dollar Sale at the Conoco Phillips Cafeteria that make donations like this possible. Dividends from ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 stock help make the gifts to charitable group in Washington County possible.

Shipp said the Jane Phillips Society owns those stocks. Since 2006, the Bartlesville Chapter of the Jane Phillips Society has donated $568,000. Groups that received donations on Thursday night include: