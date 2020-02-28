News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 10:32 AM
The Jane Phillips Society Donates $44,000 Locally
The Jane Phillips Society – Bartlesville Chapter – gave over $44,000 in donations to 43 charitable organizations locally on Thursday night at the Frank Phillips Home on Cherokee Avenue.
Society President Pattie Shipp said they give out donations like this on a yearly basis. She said they just want to give back to our community.
The Bartlesville Chapter holds different fundraisers like the 6-Dollar Sale at the Conoco Phillips Cafeteria that make donations like this possible. Dividends from ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 stock help make the gifts to charitable group in Washington County possible.
Shipp said the Jane Phillips Society owns those stocks. Since 2006, the Bartlesville Chapter of the Jane Phillips Society has donated $568,000. Groups that received donations on Thursday night include:
- Agape Mission
- ARF Animal Rescue Foundation
- Bartlesville Band Orchestra Boosters Club, Inc.
- Bartlesville Education Promise
- Bartlesville High After Prom
- Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation
- Bartlesville Public Schools Special Olympics
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma
- Blue Star Mothers
- Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville
- Caney Valley After Prom
- Children's Musical Theatre
- Copan High School After Prom
- Copan Volunteer Fire Department
- East Bartlesville Christian Church
- Family Health Care Clinic
- First Step Shoes, Inc.
- Friends in Deed, Inc.
- Friends of the Frank Phillips Home
- Friends of the Kiddie Park
- Friends of Woolaroc
- The Great America Conference Tournament
- Hope Clinic
- Hopestone Cancer Support Center
- Jane Phillips Elementary School
- JPS National Memorial Fund
- JPS Oklahoma City Chapter
- JPS High School Scholarship
- Lighthouse Outreach Center
- Lowe Family Young Scholars
- Martha's Task
- Nowata High School After Prom
- Nursing Home Residents - Bingo, Christmas gifts, walker caddies
- Ochelata Volunteer Fire Department
- Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department
- OKM Music
- On the Rock Ministries
- Salvation Army Forgotten Angels
- Sunfest, Inc. - Youthfest
- The Cottage
- The Journey Home
- Washington County School Supply Drive
- Washington County Volunteer Fire Department
