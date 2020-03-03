Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election and the Special County Election, Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board said Friday.

House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Here is what you need to know in the meantime:

Voters must be a registered member of the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. (For example, Republicans may vote in the Republican PPP. Democrats may vote in the Democratic PPP.)

Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic PPP. The Democratic Party is the only recognized party in Oklahoma that currently allows Independents to vote in its primaries. Independents are defined as voters registered without a party affiliation.

The purpose of the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP) is to allow all recognized parties in Oklahoma to send delegates to their party’s national convention. The delegates are responsible for casting votes for the candidates they are assigned to, which represent the popular vote.

Each party is responsible for choosing the Presidential candidate that will be on the ticket in November.

In addition, all voters in Washington County will receive the ballot for the Special County election. You will be asked whether or not the sale of alcoholic beverages should be allowed on Sundays by retail spirits licensees in Washington County. Ballots are pictured below the list of polling places.

Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote. The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PCT PLACE LOCATION

11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd.

Community Room, North Entrance

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd

15 Spruce Avenue Baptist Church 300 NE Spruce Ave

22 Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen) 3401 SE Price Rd

27 Trinity Baptist Church 1500 SW Oak Ave

28 Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church 5111 SE Nowata Rd

(Southeast Entrance)

31 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th St.

(North Entrance)

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd

54 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 1331 SE Swan Dr.

62 First Church of God 222 S. Osage, Dewey

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD

75 Grace Community Church 1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77 Williams Center North 295 N. Main, Vera

78 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

711 Bartlesville First Church 4715 Price Rd.

SPECIAL COUNTY ELECTION BALLOT :

REPUBLICAN PPP BALLOT :