Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 10:30 AM

Polling Places, More Released by County Election Board

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, for the Presidential Preferential Primary Election and the Special County Election, Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board said Friday.

House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. Here is what you need to know in the meantime:

  • Voters must be a registered member of the party for which they intend to cast a ballot. (For example, Republicans may vote in the Republican PPP. Democrats may vote in the Democratic PPP.)
  • Independents are allowed to vote in the Democratic PPP. The Democratic Party is the only recognized party in Oklahoma that currently allows Independents to vote in its primaries. Independents are defined as voters registered without a party affiliation.
  • The purpose of the Presidential Preferential Primary (PPP) is to allow all recognized parties in Oklahoma to send delegates to their party’s national convention. The delegates are responsible for casting votes for the candidates they are assigned to, which represent the popular vote.
  • Each party is responsible for choosing the Presidential candidate that will be on the ticket in November.

In addition, all voters in Washington County will receive the ballot for the Special County election. You will be asked whether or not the sale of alcoholic beverages should be allowed on Sundays by retail spirits licensees in Washington County. Ballots are pictured below the list of polling places.

Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote. The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PCT     PLACE                                                                   LOCATION

11        Redeemer Lutheran Church                                  3700 SE Woodland Rd

12        Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                               4225 SE Adams Rd.

            Community Room, North Entrance

13        Highland Park Baptist Church                               300 SE Washington Blvd

15        Spruce Avenue Baptist Church                              300 NE Spruce Ave

22        Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen)          3401 SE Price Rd

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                              1500 SW Oak Ave

28        Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church                       5111 SE Nowata Rd

                 (Southeast Entrance)        

31        St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                                    210 SE 9th St.            

               (North Entrance)     

33        Revival Time Outreach Center                                 101 SW Virginia Ave

46        Oak Park Methodist Church                                      601 NW Brentwood Ave

48        East Bartlesville Christian Church                            3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51        East Cross United Methodist Church                       820 SE Madison Blvd

54        Eastern Heights Baptist Church                              1331 SE Swan Dr.

62        First Church of God                                                  222 S. Osage, Dewey

71        New Life Wesleyan                                                   445 S. Caney, Copan

73        Dewey Church of Christ                                           1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74        Rose Hill Church                                                       12950 N 4000 RD

75        Grace Community Church                                        1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                                        401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77        Williams Center North                                             295 N. Main, Vera

78        Ramona First Baptist Church                                 499 4th St., Ramona

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                                    329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

711      Bartlesville First Church                                          4715 Price Rd.

SPECIAL COUNTY ELECTION BALLOT:

REPUBLICAN PPP BALLOT:

DEMOCRATIC PPP BALLOT:


