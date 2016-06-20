Posted: Feb 28, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse on Monday and will hear from a number of people throughout the meeting.

Christi McNeil will present the annual housing authority audit from March 2019. The commissioners will then discuss the public housing assessment system score report.

Nutrition Program Director Kyme Vincent will present an Older Americans Act grant application to the commissioners that would be good from 2021 to 2024. The Older Americans Act helps fund community based and in-house care for older Americans.

The Pawhuska Round Up Club and the Osage County Historical Museum are both looking to get rental fees waived for events they have coming up at the fairgrounds.

There will also be consideration to use Kellogg Engineering for on-call services as a bridge is being replaced in district one.

The meeting begins at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.