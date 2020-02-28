Posted: Feb 28, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 3:06 PM

Max Gross

The murder trial against Shawn Lynch, a Bartlesville man accused of shooting his roommate has been passed to the summer trial docket. The trial was previously set to take place on February 24. However, it is unusual for the two high-profile trials to be held in the same month. Terry Donaldson Jr. was convicted of murder at trial earlier this month in Washington County court.

The State of Oklahoma versus Lynch will now be heard on May 18. Court documents allege that Lynch shot his roommate, Kolton Edwards, at a residence on Sooner Park Drive on the night of May 17, 2019. At a preliminary hearing in July 2019 a roommate testified that Lynch shot Edwards three times from about 30 feet away in the living room of the residence.

Lynch remains in custody on a $950,000 bond. He is being represented by Sapulpa attorney Benjamin Waters.