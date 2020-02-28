Posted: Feb 28, 2020 2:55 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2020 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Super Tuesday is finally here and Oklahoma is getting in on the fun, as eligible voters across the state will be able to go to the polls and cast a ballot for who they feel should be the nominee for the 2020 general election in November.

In Tuesday's Presidential Preferential Primary election, voters will only be able to cast a vote for those with the party affiliation in which they are registered. Registered Independents can only vote in the Democratic Party Primary election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage County Election Board Office in Pawhuska. Sample ballots are available at elections.ok.gov. If you have any questions, you may call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036.