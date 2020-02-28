News
State of Oklahoma
Oklahoma Taking Part in Super Tuesday
Super Tuesday is finally here and Oklahoma is getting in on the fun, as eligible voters across the state will be able to go to the polls and cast a ballot for who they feel should be the nominee for the 2020 general election in November.
In Tuesday's Presidential Preferential Primary election, voters will only be able to cast a vote for those with the party affiliation in which they are registered. Registered Independents can only vote in the Democratic Party Primary election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Early voting is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Osage County Election Board Office in Pawhuska. Sample ballots are available at elections.ok.gov. If you have any questions, you may call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036.
