Posted: Mar 01, 2020 8:16 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2020 8:27 AM

39th Annual Washington Co Jr Livestock Show w/VIDEOS

Tom Davis
It was a full house Saturday night at the Washington County Jr Livestock Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as youngsters particpated in the premium auction event. 
 
The night was particularly emotional for graduating seniors in 4H and FAA Olivia Rainey and Samantha Leard from Caney Valley; Amanda Blum, Cooper Donaho, Jagger Foxx, Sydney Hawkins, Dylan McDaniel and Alyson Waltrip of Copan; and Addy Epperson, Kayleigh Rolph, Miranda Gomez, Parker Mindt, Destry Roye and Alexis Truitt from Dewey.
 
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Results:
 
Grand Champion Steer $8000 Patriot Motors
Shown by Samantha Graves 
Breed Champion Gelbvieh 
Parents: Courtney Gagan
 
Grand Champion Lamb $2300 RCB and ABB
Shown by Andrea Blum 
Breed Champion Natural 
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
 
Grand Champion Goat $3700 Regent Bank, P&K Kubota and Phillips
Shown by Kaylee Rolph 
Division III Champion 
Parents: Charles & Annette Rolph
 
Grand Champion Hog $2500 Armstrong Bank
Jaci Sumner 
Breed Champion Yorkshire 
Parents: Keith & Kelli Sumner
 
Res Grand Champion Steer $3100 Regent Bank and Patriot Motors
Shown by Dellaney Eden 
Breed Champion Crossbred
Parents: Rick & Kelly Eden
 
Res Grand Champion Lamb $1700 RCB 
Shown by Andrea Blum Breed 
Champion Hampshire 
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
 
Res Grand Champion Goat $2000 Patriot Motors and Armstrong Bank
Shown by Andrea Blum 
Division III Reserve Champion 
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
 
Res Grand Champion Hog $1900 Kubota and KRIG
Shown by Ember Bell Breed 
Champion Crossbred 
Parents: Matt & Tonya Bell
 
Behind the Scenes with the Participants:
 
Just as important as the results of the auction are some of the stories shared by the young participants in Washington County Jr Livestock Show:
 
Andrea Blum from Copan
 
 
9-year-old Ryan French
 
 
Our Row of Champions
 
 
Kaylee Rolph of Dewey
 
 
Destry Roye of Dewey
 
 
Grand Champion Auction
 

 

 

 

 

 

 


