Posted: Mar 01, 2020 8:16 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2020 8:27 AM

Tom Davis

It was a full house Saturday night at the Washington County Jr Livestock Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as youngsters particpated in the premium auction event.

The night was particularly emotional for graduating seniors in 4H and FAA Olivia Rainey and Samantha Leard from Caney Valley; Amanda Blum, Cooper Donaho, Jagger Foxx, Sydney Hawkins, Dylan McDaniel and Alyson Waltrip of Copan; and Addy Epperson, Kayleigh Rolph, Miranda Gomez, Parker Mindt, Destry Roye and Alexis Truitt from Dewey.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Results:

Grand Champion Steer $8000 Patriot Motors

Shown by Samantha Graves

Breed Champion Gelbvieh

Parents: Courtney Gagan

Grand Champion Lamb $2300 RCB and ABB

Shown by Andrea Blum

Breed Champion Natural

Parents: Martin & Cory Blum

Grand Champion Goat $3700 Regent Bank, P&K Kubota and Phillips

Shown by Kaylee Rolph

Division III Champion

Parents: Charles & Annette Rolph

Grand Champion Hog $2500 Armstrong Bank

Jaci Sumner

Breed Champion Yorkshire

Parents: Keith & Kelli Sumner

Res Grand Champion Steer $3100 Regent Bank and Patriot Motors

Shown by Dellaney Eden

Breed Champion Crossbred

Parents: Rick & Kelly Eden

Res Grand Champion Lamb $1700 RCB

Shown by Andrea Blum Breed

Champion Hampshire

Parents: Martin & Cory Blum

Res Grand Champion Goat $2000 Patriot Motors and Armstrong Bank

Shown by Andrea Blum

Division III Reserve Champion

Parents: Martin & Cory Blum

Res Grand Champion Hog $1900 Kubota and KRIG

Shown by Ember Bell Breed

Champion Crossbred

Parents: Matt & Tonya Bell

Behind the Scenes with the Participants:

Just as important as the results of the auction are some of the stories shared by the young participants in Washington County Jr Livestock Show:

Andrea Blum from Copan