39th Annual Washington Co Jr Livestock Show w/VIDEOS
Tom Davis
It was a full house Saturday night at the Washington County Jr Livestock Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey as youngsters particpated in the premium auction event.
The night was particularly emotional for graduating seniors in 4H and FAA Olivia Rainey and Samantha Leard from Caney Valley; Amanda Blum, Cooper Donaho, Jagger Foxx, Sydney Hawkins, Dylan McDaniel and Alyson Waltrip of Copan; and Addy Epperson, Kayleigh Rolph, Miranda Gomez, Parker Mindt, Destry Roye and Alexis Truitt from Dewey.
Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Results:
Grand Champion Steer $8000 Patriot Motors
Shown by Samantha Graves
Breed Champion Gelbvieh
Parents: Courtney Gagan
Grand Champion Lamb $2300 RCB and ABB
Shown by Andrea Blum
Breed Champion Natural
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
Grand Champion Goat $3700 Regent Bank, P&K Kubota and Phillips
Shown by Kaylee Rolph
Division III Champion
Parents: Charles & Annette Rolph
Grand Champion Hog $2500 Armstrong Bank
Jaci Sumner
Breed Champion Yorkshire
Parents: Keith & Kelli Sumner
Res Grand Champion Steer $3100 Regent Bank and Patriot Motors
Shown by Dellaney Eden
Breed Champion Crossbred
Parents: Rick & Kelly Eden
Res Grand Champion Lamb $1700 RCB
Shown by Andrea Blum Breed
Champion Hampshire
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
Res Grand Champion Goat $2000 Patriot Motors and Armstrong Bank
Shown by Andrea Blum
Division III Reserve Champion
Parents: Martin & Cory Blum
Res Grand Champion Hog $1900 Kubota and KRIG
Shown by Ember Bell Breed
Champion Crossbred
Parents: Matt & Tonya Bell
Behind the Scenes with the Participants:
Just as important as the results of the auction are some of the stories shared by the young participants in Washington County Jr Livestock Show:
Andrea Blum from Copan
9-year-old Ryan French
Our Row of Champions
Kaylee Rolph of Dewey
Destry Roye of Dewey
Grand Champion Auction
