Posted: Mar 02, 2020 11:46 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 11:46 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and got a lot of things accomplished.

Christi McNeil with the Osage County Housing Authority presented their annual audit. McNeil let the commissioners know that this February had the highest occupancy rate she had seen since taking the job.

McNeil also let the commissioners know that the City of Pawhuska received a score of 91 on the Public Housing Assessment Test. The other five towns that they control received an 85. She said that these two scores are down from the last time they had been given the assessment, but said part of the reason was because they changed the scoring system and that didn’t work in their favor.

The commissioners allowed Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent to sign a grant that will help the nutrition program. If they were to receive the grant, it would be for four years and make meals cheaper for the nutrition program of Osage County.

Rental fees were reduced for both the Pawhuska Roundup Club and the Osage County Historical Museum to use the Osage County Fairgrounds. There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.