Posted: Mar 02, 2020 1:53 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners are always concerned with how much money each county Jdepartment has in its account at a given time. Currently, it appears as if the Sheriff's Office could be facing a budget shortfall in the near future.

At Monday morning's meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones proposed the idea of an outside firm looking into this problem to see how they could turn this around.

Jones stressed that it is important to be proactive on this matter before mistakes get made in the future that they are unable to correct.

The commissioners approved the firm to begin analyzing funding taking place at the Osage County Jail and Sheriff's Office dating back to the 2017 fiscal year.