Posted: Mar 02, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 3:03 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and charged with being in possession of a firearm after felony conviction. Nickolas Sutton, the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped Monday morning for having a defective brake light, was found to have a handgun and nearly $25,000 in cash on his person.

When Sutton reached in his pocket to retrieve his identification card, he pulled out a large plastic package containing a large sum of money in it. The defendant put that on his right side. When asked where the money had came from, Sutton replied by saying he had just won it all at the casino. Because of the large amount of money, the arresting officer requested K-9 officers walk around the vehicle to check for drugs. There were no drugs found, but officers did find a handgun in the backseat.

Sutton first denied owning the gun, but later admitted that it was in fact his. Upon arriving at the Washington County Detention Center, Sutton's $25,000 was booked into his property. Bond for Sutton was originally set at $10,000, but after the Judge learned Sutton had been told to stay away from casinos, he raised the bond to $25,000.