Posted: Mar 02, 2020 7:39 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 8:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Superintendent Vince Vincent was unable to attend Monday night’s Dewey Public Schools Board of Education meeting, so Board President David Cleveland presented the mid-year financial report to the Board.

In his report, Superintendent Vincent laid out that the general fund for Dewey Public Schools saw increases in revenues and expenditures. According to the report, the revenues and expenditures increased in unison, so DPS is about in the same spot that they were in a year ago.

Cleveland said the information made sense to him and that it showed that Dewey Public Schools is in a good position moving forward. No action needed to be taken on the item.

The Board also approved a license agreement with OKTLE for employee evaluations for the 2020-2021 school year. It was said that the rate for the agreement would remain the same.

A policy for Dewey Public Schools was revised by the Board. Cleveland said the amendment revolved around the Superintendent Evaluation Form the Board looks to on an annual basis. They use this form to evaluate a superintendent’s performance for the current school year.

Cleveland said the Board wants to focus more on goals when they do their superintendent evaluations. He said they do not want to be limited to three goals. The item was approved.

An agreement with ADPC for financial software services for school year 2020-2021 would be approved by the Board as well. This continued agreement remains unchanged. The 2019-2020 audit contract and engagement letter with Sanders, Bledsoe and Hewett was approved, too.

Later in the meeting, the Board entered into executive session to discuss the four resignations. Once they exited the session, the Board accepted the resignations of Teri Alexander, Ronda Dye, and Sami Shaffer, who are all elementary school teachers in Dewey. They also accepted the resignation of ISD Monitor and Coach David Vann.