Posted: Mar 02, 2020 7:56 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 8:01 PM

Garrett Giles

During a short Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night, the Dewey City Council discussed a resolution to amend the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget.

Mayor Tom Hays explained to the Council that the amended, if approved, would increase revenues and expenditures. He said the increase in revenues would be in the amount of $12,000 through ad valorem collections while the increase in expenditures would be in the same dollar amount to help pay off the City of Dewey's General Obligation debt.

The Dewey City Council approved the amendment to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Budget. The Council will meet again on Monday, March 16th, at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.