Posted: Mar 02, 2020 8:27 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2020 8:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall Monday evening and the coronavirus was a major topic of discussion.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox said that while they are getting daily updates from the CDC about the coronavirus, he said it is important to remember that more than 15,000 people have died from the flu this year thus far. Cox said to get information about the virus, go to the CDC website.

The council approved a consent order that is designed to make improvements to the wastewater collection and treatment plant. Improvements include adding new pumps and expanding sub-stations. The estimated cost of the project is 49 million dollars.

The council approved KSL Dirt Works to make improvements to the Pathfinder Parkway along areas of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Silverlake Rd. The project will cost just over $189,000.

A literacy technology contract was also signed between the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services.