Posted: Mar 03, 2020 3:33 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 3:33 AM

Tom Davis

Today’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterms.

State and local election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.