Posted: Mar 03, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Last week it was reported that two people were hospitalized in fair condition following a two car collision just south of Ramona on U.S. Highway 75.

However, the medical staff at the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa said that 79-year-old Judith Forehand of Broken Arrow passed away just after 11:00 on Tuesday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford driven by 80-year-old Everett Butler of Chelsea was eastbound on County Road 3500. It is said that Butler failed to yield to a northbound vehicle when he was crossing the four lanes of Highway 75 at approximately 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Shannon Eastman, 49, of Dewey was driving the northbound Hyundai and struck Butler’s eastbound car. Eastman was admitted to the Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa with trunk internal injuries. Butler was uninjured, but his passenger, Forehand, was admitted to the SJMC with head injuries.