Posted: Mar 03, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 3:04 PM

Max Gross

An Independence, Kansas man was found with a loaded gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Bartlesville. Tyler Fienen was charged with transporting a loaded firearm and defective vehicle equipment during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a red Kia Sedona was pulled over near Park Avenue and Hensley Boulevard after an inoperable license plate lamp was observed. The officer on scene noted the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Fienen advised that he and his two passengers had smoked marijuana earlier.

Fienen claimed that there were no drugs in the vehicle. A search was performed and the officer discovered a .45 caliber handgun with a magazine loaded into it. Fienen stated he was returning from the shooting range and forgot about the weapon. A $500 bond was set.