Posted: Mar 03, 2020 2:47 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Smoke was pouring out of the front door of a single story family dwelling when the Bartlesville Fire Department arrived at the scene of a structure fire in the 500 block of Lahoma Avenue on Tuesday morning.

According to BFD Public Information Officer Bill Hollander, all of the residents had made it safely out of the home. He said they told firefighters that their stove was on fire.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. The home suffered moderate heat, smoke, and water damage mainly to the kitchen area.

Hollander said firefighters normally have to pull ceilings and insulation down to check for fire extension into the attic. He said firefighters spent about 90 minutes checking for hot spots and they helped clean up the fire debris for the home’s occupants.

When asked if it was normal to have so many fires in such a short amount of time, Hollander replied, saying, “The calls that we respond to seem to come in clusters sometimes so I wouldn’t say it’s unusual. We may go a long time without anything happening and then, out of the blue, we’ll get a wave of one type of call or another. One day we might run five calls and the next day we can have 25 calls. You just never know.”

Hollander also wanted to remind residents that the time change is this weekend and it’s the perfect time to make sure you have working smoke detectors. He said they can and do save lives.