Posted: Mar 03, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Nutrition Director for Osage County, Kyme Vincent gave projections to the county commissioners on Monday regarding how many meals she expects to serve in the coming year. Vincent expects more than 21,000 meals will be served to those who meet in a central location. She believes more than 41,000 meals will be delivered to 250 individuals.

Vincent added that they always hit their projected numbers, but she is applying for a grant that will make the cost cheaper for the county. This is a grant she has applied for in the past, but the State of Oklahoma could be changing the reimbursement process.

Vincent said the State of Oklahoma is changing the database system and they aren't sharing much information with her on what it will look like at the moment. She went on to thank Mary Martha Outreach for the help they have provided.