Ty Loftis

A citizen at Bartlesville's regularly scheduled City Council meeting Monday night raised concerns about what local officials were doing to prepare for the coronavirus. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox addressed the matter.

Cox wanted to remind everyone that the flu has killed more than 15,000 people across the United States this year alone and that is something they have had to monitor since October. Cox did say they are certainly keeping an eye on the coronavirus and there is a pandemic plan that was developed several years ago in partnership with the State of Oklahoma Health Department and the CDC.

Cox said the best place to go for more information regarding the coronavirus is the CDC website.