Posted: Mar 03, 2020 8:36 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 8:41 PM
Trump, Biden Victorious in OK Presidential Preferential Primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Oklahoma's Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday.
Biden harnessed momentum from a dominant victory in South Carolina on Saturday and a Monday night rally where two former opponents endorsed him. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also made a last-minute campaign stop in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily won a six-man GOP primary with more than 90% of the vote.
Bernie Sanders had hoped Super Tuesday in Oklahoma would be a repeat of his performance four years ago, when he won Oklahoma's Democratic primary.
