AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Oklahoma's Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

Biden harnessed momentum from a dominant victory in South Carolina on Saturday and a Monday night rally where two former opponents endorsed him. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, also made a last-minute campaign stop in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump easily won a six-man GOP primary with more than 90% of the vote.

Bernie Sanders had hoped Super Tuesday in Oklahoma would be a repeat of his performance four years ago, when he won Oklahoma's Democratic primary.