Posted: Mar 03, 2020 9:22 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2020 9:28 PM

Garrett Giles

It was Super Tuesday in Oklahoma and a total of 9,272 people voted in the Presidential Preferential Primary in Washington County.

In the GOP Race in Washington County, President Donald J. Trump won in a landslide. Trump received 5,449 votes, which made up 91.44-percent of the total on Tuesday night. Trailing in second was Joe Walsh, who mustered up nearly 4-percent of the votes. In total, Walsh received 231 votes.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Race, 1,385 people voted in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. Overall, Biden had nearly 42-percent of the vote. Trailing Biden with 21.5-percent of the vote was Bernie Sanders.

586 people voted absentee. 289 of the absentee votes were cast in the GOP Race with 252 of those votes going to Trump. 297 of the absentee votes were cast in the Democratic Race, and 59 of those votes went to Biden.

Pictured are the people behind the scenes working hard to get the results in at the Washington County Election Board Office located in the County Court House in Downtown Bartlesville.