Posted: Mar 04, 2020 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man’s fight with stage four terminal cancer has come to a close as the Stumpff Funeral Home prepares for celebration of life services.

33-year-old Alexander Meijer passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27th. Surviving Mr. Meijer is Tori, his wife of six years, their two-year-old daughter, and his family members from the Netherlands.

The community raised $9,715 through a GoFundMe account to help the Meijer family during this difficult stretch. Amanda Daniels, a family friend and a third grade teacher at Hoover Elementary, created the page. She said the account will remain open for a few more weeks to help the family pay for any expenses they may incur. The goal is $15,000. A link to the GoFundMe page can be found here.

On Monday, March 2nd, a message was left for the public about the passing of Mr. Meijer. It read as follows:

“This is from Tori, Alex's wife:

It is with a heavy heart that I must share with all of you that Alex passed away Thursday evening. He fought for as long as he could, but we take comfort in knowing that he will no longer suffer. He slipped away peacefully with his hand held tightly in mine and knowing that his little girl would be taken care of. That was all he truly wanted. Thank you to everyone who has shared their support, love, and kind words over the past few days and months. This world has lost an amazing man.

I will continue to leave this gofundme open for a few more weeks, as there are still expenses that Tori will incur and we want to be able to help her with. The biggest expense is Ember's daycare.

Thank you for your continued love and support for the Meijer Family.

Love,

Amanda”

Mr. Meijer was transported from St. Francis in Tulsa to The Journey Home in Bartlesville on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 13th. Even with a successful surgery the week before, there was a risk that surgery would cause the cancer to become more aggressive. Daniels said she was sad to say that that is what had transpired. She said then that the doctors stated that he may have a few weeks to live if that. At the time, nothing more medically could be done.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to each and every one of you who have prayed for this family as well each one of you who have donated to them. Due to your generosity, Alex was able to see him family again,” Daniels said.

Previously with the “GoFundMe,” the goal was to raise $6,000 to help bring Mr. Meijer's family to see him from the Netherlands. You can find that story here.

Daniels said Mr. Meijer's family was still visiting him and his family here in Bartlesville. Approximately $10,000 was raised in January 2020 to bring Alex's family to town, and $6,500 had been spent on airfare and hotels to get them to Bartlesville.

Hoover Elementary had shifted gears and they were campaigning to get Mr. Meijer to MD Anderson. Daniels said they had changed the name of the GoFundMe to “Get Alex to MD Anderson” and they decided to push their goal to $15,000.

A giving link to help the Meijer family during this difficult time can be found here.