Posted: Mar 04, 2020 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville invites you to see first-hand what life is like in their facility.

On Thursday, March 12th from noon to 1:00 p.m., the Lighthouse will hold their “I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour.”

Space is limited and fills up quickly. To RSVP, call 918.336.9029. You can also send an email to Linda Radaker. Her email is linda.radaker@gmail.com.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard. The can be found across the street from the Salvation Army of Bartlesville.