Posted: Mar 04, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 12:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Since the Mardi Gras 2020 celebration in Bartlesville, Martha's Task is shifting gears to an event that is sure to bring out the best personality in anyone.

Laura Walton, the Executive Director of Martha's Task, said the non-profit's Pursenalitea 2020 fundraiser features a high tea atmosphere with light refreshments, musical entertainment and an auction of beautiful hand-crafted purses. She said purses from all over the country (i.e. Alaska, Iowa, and California) are donated to the event.

To Walton, seeing the purses pour in from around the nation is cool because it shows that people in the United States care about the mission at Martha's Task. She added that beautiful purses are also donated from local designers that they appreciate just as much for the event.

All funds raised help provide job training for low income women working in the sewing program and emergency assistance classes at Martha's Task.

On top of the purses and items that will be auctioned off, there will be contests that you can participate in. Back by popular demand will be the second annual hat contest. There will also be a new contest for you to participate in, and that is the vintage jewelry contest.

Pursenalitea 2020 will be held on Saturday, April 25th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, which is located 801 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com. You can call Martha's Task to make your reservations as well. The number to call is 918.336.8275. If calling in isn't your thing, you can send an email to marthastask@yahoo.com. And if you are looking for yet another way to buy your tickets, you can drop by Martha's Task. They are located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue.