Posted: Mar 04, 2020 1:39 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

District Two Commissioner for Osage County, Kevin Paslay, was able to go to the 2020 National Association of Counties Conference in Washington D.C. this week. As Paslay was leaving for his trip for a second consecutive year, Paslay said he was looking forward to talking with other county leaders across the nation.

Paslay plans to speak with Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Representative Kevin Hern while at the conference. He hopes those talks will turn into more money for the county.

Before leaving for the conference, he learned that President Donald Trump would be giving a speech to the members in attendance as well.