Posted: Mar 04, 2020 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up a charge of domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Clark appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing the felony count.

Court documents claim that Clark got into an altercation with a woman he was in a dating relationship with. It is alleged that Clark strangled the woman during the disagreement. Clark also allegedly struck the woman in the face multiple times and then covered her mouth to the point where she could not breathe.

Bond for Clark was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. He is set to return to court on March 13. Clark was previously convicted on one count of domestic assault and battery out of Tulsa County in 2010.