Posted: Mar 04, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2020 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A man taking care of three malnourished dogs was arrested on a felony charge of animal cruelty. Joshua Breedlove of Ramona appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, a neighbor reported seeing three malnourished looking dogs that were inside of a trailer on Clark Street in Ramona. The witness took pictures of the animals and reported it to the police. The pictures were taken in March 2019.

In December 2019, Breedlove surrendered two of the dogs to a Washington County veterinary clinic. A report from a medical exam stated the dogs were underweight and infested with fleas. The opinion of the doctor was that the dogs were being neglected.

Breedlove was arrested on a warrant and posted a $10,000 bond. He is set to return to court on March 13.