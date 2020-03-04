Posted: Mar 05, 2020 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

According to USAToday.com, Washington County is the fastest growing county in the Sooner State.

Using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, 24/7 Wall Street had reviewed GDP changes from 2013 to 2018 at the county and county equivalent level to identify the fastest growing local economy in every state. Washington County is said to be the fastest growing local economy in Oklahoma.

In 2018, Washington County's GDP came in at a total of $7.9 billion, which was 4-percent of the state’s GDP. There was a 51.7-percent increase in the county’s GDP from 2013 to 2018. The State of Oklahoma only saw a 10.7-percent increase during that same time frame. Meanwhile, unemployment dropped by .9-percent in Washington County from 2013 to 2018.

Washington County’s median household income was $52,103 while the state’s median household income was $51,424. The fastest growing industry in the county is manufacturing. Pictured is an overlook of Bartlesville, the largest city in Washington County.

For the full report released by USAToday.com, click here.