Posted: Mar 05, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 10:08 AM

Garrett Giles

In partnership with Cherokee Nation Businesses and Cherokee Heritage Center, the Bartlesville Area History Museum proudly presents “Trail of Tears: A Story of Cherokee Removal” beginning March 17th.

The free exhibit is open to the public through June 2020.

Travis Owens, the Director of Cultural Tourism for Cherokee Nation Businesses, said, “This exhibit shares the story of removal on the infamous Trail of Tears from a uniquely Cherokee perspective. It also demonstrates the most important part of our story, which is that it is far from over, and shows how our tribe persevered, adapted and learned to thrive.”

Originally designed as a banner exhibit for display at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, the exhibit has now been enhanced with artifacts on loan from the Cherokee Heritage Center and BAHM.

Heather Hutto, the BAHM Museum Coordinator, said, “It is a welcomed honor to collaborate with these organizations and bring this exhibit to the Bartlesville area. We hope the exhibit will enable people to understand early Mississippian Cherokee culture, the plight of Cherokee removal, early Cherokee settlements in our area and all of the chapters in between.”

“Trail of Tears: A Story of Cherokee Removal” will feature Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Dora Smith-Patzkowski as a presenter. Presentation times are noon to 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S Johnstone Ave.

For more information, contact BAHM at 918.338.4294.