The full Senate has approved legislation raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Senator Greg McCortney, a Republican out of Ada, is the author of Senate Bill 1423. He said the bill would align state law with the federal Tobacco-Free Youth Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in December. He said the federal-state partnership shows how this issue should be implemented and enforced.

Senate Bill 1423 prohibits the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

Health care professionals have long advocated raising the minimum age for tobacco products to 21 to reduce smoking numbers and tobacco-related illnesses and deaths. Sen. McCortney said tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable death and disability. He said that Senate Bill 1423 would have good affects for the health status of Oklahomans.

Senate Bill 1423 now moves to the House for further consideration.