The Washington County District Attorney's Office has elected not to pursue charges against former Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva, who was fired in mid-January amid an OSBI investigation.

The investigation centered around the relationship between Silva and a confidential informant. Reports and evidence submitted to the Washington County District Attorney's Office show that Silva started a sexual relationship with the female informant. The sexual interaction between the two raised questions of whether or not the crime of second degree rape had been committed.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office came to the conclusion that they could not determine if Silva had broken the law, according to rape laws in the state of Oklahoma. The Washington County's District Attorney's Office did go on to say that Silva's conduct is not without lasting consequences, and that the behavior on the part of the Chief will be disclosed in all future cases in which he is involved in law enforcement.