Posted: Mar 05, 2020 12:08 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Republican Senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, flying his airplane, announced on Thursday that he would be running for re-election.

Sen. Inhofe, 85, added that he was keeping to his promise that he would serve Oklahoma in the Senate as long as he could fly a plane upside down, which he did in a video he posted on his campaign page through YouTube.

Sen. Inhofe is one of few active pilots in Congress, and has logged over 10,000 flight hours. He is the only Member of Congress in history to fly an airplane around the world. More on his bio can be found here.

In the video, Sen. Inhofe also said the nation has been listening to the Democrats trying to destroy everything that has made everything great. He said Conservatives must win.

To watch the full video on Senator Inhofe's campaign page, click here.