Posted: Mar 05, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Chili's Grill & Bar in Bartlesville remembered the life of a 23-year-old Bartlesville native on Tuesday night.

General Manager Tasha Foreman said the restaurant's giveback event was for the family of Morgan Sproul. She said Chili's has known the Sproul family for a very long time, which made Tuesday's event special for all involved.

Morgan's step-mother, Jessica Sproul, worked with Foreman back in 2002. As time went on, Jessica married Chris Sproul, and Jessica gained a daughter - Morgan.

When Morgan turned 16, she started working for Chili's while attending school at Bartlesville High School. She worked at the restaurant off-and-on for 5-years, and spent time there during college as well.

Chili's was the first job Morgan ever had. The friendship Foreman had with Morgan's mother, and the hard work Morgan put in at Chili's, caused all that worked there to fall in love with who Morgan was.

Morgan Sproul passed away on Monday, Jan. 6th. Sproul worked as a Pharmaceutical Tech for Tulsa County. She enjoyed photography, drawing, writing poetry and spending time with the ones she loved. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Chris Sproul and Denise (Gore) Murray, Morgan liked to run and be outdoors. Morgan listened to all types of music, turning up the volume, and singing along to the song while she danced.

Morgan is preceded in death by Benjamin Tyler (her son), Cleo Gore (her grandfather), and Michael Sproul (her grandfather). She left behind many loving memories with her family, too. Those that remember her life include Chris and Jessica Sproul, Chris and Denise Murray, her boyfriend Jasper Cole, and her grandmothers Virginia Sproul and Linda Gore. Six siblings also survive Morgan, including Kailyn Anderson, Trinity Sproul, Carter Sproul, Braeleigh Sproul, Blake Victory and Logan Murray.

A celebration of life service was held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13th, at the Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

As for the giveback event at Chili's Grill & Bar in Bartlesville on Tuesday, approximately $1,400 was raised for the Sproul family in order to help them with unexpected costs. The giveback events can be held for any individual, people fighting diseases, or non-profit in the area.

Foreman said Tuesday nights are generally slow at Chili's. However, Foreman said this Tuesday felt like a Friday night as they celebrated someone they truly cherished at the restaurant.

Normally during give back events, Chili's will give families 15-percent of the proceeds they get during a giveback event. Since Chili's knows the Sproul family on a personal level, they decided to give 20-percent of Tuesday's proceeds that were gathered for the occasion to the family.

Morgan's sister Kailyn is getting ready to turn 16, and Foreman said Kailyn has considered taking on the family tradition of working at Chili's. She said Chili's would love to have her around. About three generations of Sproul's have worked at the restaurant in Bartlesville.

Foreman said that Morgan always helped her out when she needed her. She said Morgan would babysit her son now and then. In November 2019, Morgan also took engagement photos for Foreman, who is now newlywed. Foreman said that she looks back on those photos and remembers the life that Morgan lived.

Florida is where Foreman and her husband got married. Foreman said that she was going to ask Morgan if she would be the photographer for the wedding, but Morgan unfortunately passed before she could ask. Foreman said that she wished she would've asked Morgan to come to Florida sooner, because you never know how you can change someone's life with a token of appreciation.

If you have someone that is hurting in your life, Foreman asks that you reach out to them, because she would hate to see someone else lose their life because they were going through something heavy. She said we have to be advocates for our friends and family.

You can inspire those around you with a simple phone call, text message, or word of encouragement. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, you can call this suicide hotline: 1.800.273.8255.

Foreman said they will always love and miss Morgan at Chili's. She said Morgan is in heaven watching over them.