Posted: Mar 06, 2020 12:02 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2020 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville will present Diabetes Prevention Program, a year-long class, led by certified lifestyle coaches at the end of the month.

Sessions will be weekly March 25th through July 1dt from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., then monthly for the year. Cost is $5 per month. For questions or more information, call 918.331.1143.

Classes are held at the Medical Park Center, 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., Suite 200 in the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Diabetes and Nutrition Education classroom.

Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Over 88 million American adults have prediabetes – that’s 1 in 3 adults. Of those 88 million, more than 8 in 10 of them don’t even know they have it. Without taking action, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.

Diabetes is a serious disease that can cause heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, or loss of feet or legs.

The good news is Type 2 diabetes can be delayed or prevented in people with prediabetes through effective lifestyle programs. With modest lifestyle changes – including healthy eating and increased physical activity – men and women can decrease the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes.