Posted: Mar 07, 2020 4:04 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2020 4:13 PM

Garrett Giles

On Friday evening a shift supervisor for the Bartlesville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle.

According to the BPD, the vehicle had two occupants. The driver was arrested on traffic violations, and the passenger ultimately arrested on several drug charges.

While the officer was packaging the evidence, the officer noticed that he was experiencing a possible exposure of fentanyl. The officer was able to inform other officers that were nearby writing reports that he was not feeling well. The officer then fell over and became momentarily unresponsive.

The other patrol officers administered Narcan immediately. The officer was transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center where he received seven more dosages of Narcan. Medical personal stated that the officer had come in contact with methamphetamine that was laced with fentanyl.