Posted: Mar 08, 2020 8:30 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2020 8:30 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Police Sgt. Chris Neal was honored Saturday night by the Fraternal Order of P olice as the Officer of the Year at a ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Neal was selected by his fellow officers for the title which begins with open nominations submitted with a written set of reasons for the nod.

Sgt. Neal was also one fo the officers Friday night that helped save the life of a fellow officer that was hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure.