News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 08, 2020 8:30 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2020 8:30 AM
BPD Sgt.Neal Named Officer of the Year
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Police Sgt. Chris Neal was honored Saturday night by the Fraternal Order of Police as the Officer of the Year at a ceremony at the Bartlesville Community Center.
The evening was highlighted by guest speaker, News on 6 Anchor Lori Fullbright, Assistant Police Chief Rocky Bevard, F.O.P. President Nathan Mellon and a roasting by fellow officer Tyler Lee.
Neal was selected by his fellow officers for the title which begins with open nominations submitted with a written set of reasons for the nod.
Sgt. Neal was also one fo the officers Friday night that helped save the life of a fellow officer that was hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure.
That officer has since been released from the hospital and is now back on the job.
« Back to News