Posted: Mar 09, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2020 10:21 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners took care of several procedural items at Monday morning’s meeting. 10 offices appointed requisitioning and receiving agents. Only district one, emergency management and the extension office did not submit appointments.

The commissioners approved an agreement between IDEMIA and the sheriff’s office for fingerprint scan technology. The contract was for just over $6,200. The machine has already been purchased but the funds will cover service and maintenance for the year. District two commissioner Doug Sonenberg says the technology saves the deputies a lot of time.

The board also declared a computer as surplus. Two reports from the treasurer’s office and one from the sheriff’s office were approved as well. District one Burke LaRue wanted to thank the sheriff’s office for investigating a suspect who had been dumping trash on county roads. The subject was fined $400.