Garrett Giles

The consultant and founder of Community Growth Strategies, LLC out of Osage Beach, Missouri, is expected to make an appearance during the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting on Tuesday night.

Jim Fram returned to the Dewey area for a couple days in February so he could conduct interviews with 16 local business and community leaders. Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease explained to the Authority during their meeting last month that Fram had been working on an updated Economic Development Action Plan for them.

Demographic research was conducted and completed by Fram. He also had four telephone interviews with the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce. Once Fram was done in Dewey, he returned to Osage Beach to type up his final documents for the Economic Development Action Plan.

City Manager Trease added that Fram had a focus group of three business leaders as well. Fram is the former President and CEO of the Bartlesville Development Corporation and the Bartlesville Regional Commerce. These are positions he held from May 2005 to December 2008.

Dewey Mayor Tom Hays said he was encouraged by what he heard from City Manager Trease. He said there will be some challenges, but he is happy to hear that they will have an outsiders opinion.

Fram was the Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber from January 2009 to April 2013 before his move to Hot Springs, Arkansas. In Hot Springs, Fram served as the President and CEO for the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce & the Hot Springs Metro Partnership from April 2013 to September 2017. He would go on to become the Special Projects Manager for the Hot Springs Chamber until December 2017.

Fram will present the updated Economic Development Action Plan for the City of Dewey on Tuesday, March 10th at 6:30 p.m. The Authoity will meet at City Hall, which is located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.