Posted: Mar 10, 2020 9:58 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 9:58 AM

Max Gross

Former Nowata Offensive Coordinator Matt Mims has been named the new head football coach at Baxter Springs High School in Kansas. Mims announced the move on his facebook page. Mims spent just one season on the Nowata staff. Mims made a great impact with his Wing-T offense that blended some spread offense elements as well. Nowata averaged 22.7 points per game and ran for over 2,000 yards as a team.

The Ironmen offensive resurgence helped pushed them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Nowata's offense struggled over the previous two season before Mims was hired to Chris Messner's staff.

Mims will take over for a Baxter Springs program in a similar place. The Lions went 0-10 in the 2019 season.