Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:10 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 2:10 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man was arrested on a charge of bail jumping. Drake Hines appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony charge. Hines was out on a $25,000 bond on a 2019 felony assault and battery case. Hines failed to appear for a preliminary hearing slated on February 4.

The district attorney cited that Hines was arrested in the state of Wyoming. Hines claimed to be working a welding job out of state. The defendant appeared out of custody but was taken back in after an additional $5,000 bond was requested.

Hines will answer to both felony charges on his next scheduled court date on March 27.