Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools is using a language arts program called Lexia Learning, which is targeted at elementary school students to make them better readers, speakers, spellers and writers. It is an individualized plan for each student and Superintendent David Cash believes this will help their students tremendously.

Cash has used this program at other school districts as well. Cash says that he has seen the greatest gain in reading skills using the Lexia program. On Monday night, he showed the school board how far the students had came since starting in the fall.

This is currently a research study that a grant helped pay for.