Posted: Mar 10, 2020 2:41 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Several local officials including United States senator for Oklahoma Jim Inhofe will be in attendance for a water supply signing ceremony at Bartlesville City Hall on March 18. The ceremony will help mark the City's next step in securing long-term potable water supply for Bartlesville and the surrounding area.

Inhofe authored America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. This makes it possible for the city to purchase water rights at Copan Lake at a reasonable cost. The agreement is between the City of Bartlesville and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

City manager Mike Bailey says this agreement will give Bartlesville a drought resilient water supply through at least 2060. The Ceremony is set for 11 a.m. March 18 at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.