Posted: Mar 10, 2020 3:04 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2020 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will feature “Cooweescoowee Kids: A spring break mini-camp” on from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th and Wednesday, March 18th.

The program is open to kids grades two through five. BAHM Coordinator Heather Hutto said this is a unique way for students to learn about the history of the Cooweescoowee Distict and the Cherokee Nation within Indian Territory. She said the kids will participate in activities, stories, crafts and games – all pertaining to Cherokee culture.

The event is free but seating is limited. To make a reservation or for more information, contact BAHM Education Coordinator Betty Keim at 918.338.4294.