Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 10:08 AM

Tom Davis

Following up on reports to our newsroom of an injured worker at the City of Bartlesville Operations Center, we reached out to City Chief Communication officer Kelli Williams for details.

Kelli Williams responded to our questions with this statement:

"On March 10, an outside contractor’s employee fell through a skylight on a building under renovation at the City of Bartlesville Operations Center, located at 1700 W. Adams Blvd.

Emergency medical assistance was immediately summoned and the worker was transported by Bartlesville Ambulance to the local hospital.

The company under contract to complete the renovation project is McAnaw Construction Company of Bartlesville. The injured person is an employee of a sub-contractor hired byMcAnaw Construction Company.

The City of Bartlesville will conduct an investigation of this incident. Further information is not available at this time."

We will report more details when they become available.